Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $132,798. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.