Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 2nd

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NYSE WWW opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

