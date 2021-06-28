Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:WK opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

