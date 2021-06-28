Wownero Reaches Market Cap of $12.56 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $56,849.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001870 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045179 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020376 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

