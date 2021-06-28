WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Get WW International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WW. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

WW opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. Analysts anticipate that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in WW International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.