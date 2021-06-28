Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.36.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

