XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XPhyto Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,620. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

