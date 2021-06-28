Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Critical Review

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Yellow alerts:

This table compares Yellow and Marten Transport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.27 Marten Transport $874.37 million 1.57 $69.50 million $0.84 19.74

Marten Transport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marten Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Marten Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64% Marten Transport 8.40% 11.67% 8.71%

Volatility & Risk

Yellow has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marten Transport has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yellow and Marten Transport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33 Marten Transport 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yellow currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.24%. Marten Transport has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.67%. Given Yellow’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Marten Transport.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Marten Transport shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Marten Transport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marten Transport beats Yellow on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment offers customized transportation solutions for individual customers' requirements using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports customers' freight utilizing its temperature-controlled trailers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 3,331 tractors, including 3,188 company-owned tractors and 143 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.