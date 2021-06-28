Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,232.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $865,958.26 and $42,232.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00165706 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.20 or 1.00154767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

