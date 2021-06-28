Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $67,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Yext by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Yext by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,146,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,361,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,086 shares of company stock worth $2,720,691. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

