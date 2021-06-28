YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $396,828.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.90 or 0.00632106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038283 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

