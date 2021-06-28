Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.09. 39,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

