Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Angi posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Angi.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Angi by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 25.6% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Angi by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,439.00 and a beta of 2.01. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

