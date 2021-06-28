Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Sonim Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

