Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Announce -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.64). Viad reported earnings of ($2.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VVI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 205,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38. Viad has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter worth about $27,254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Viad by 5,571.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 619,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.