Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.68. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.30. 1,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $408.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

