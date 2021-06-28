Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

FAST opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

