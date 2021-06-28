Zacks: Analysts Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MDVL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. 6,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,317. The stock has a market cap of $401.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.18. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.