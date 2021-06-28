Zacks: Analysts Expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 33.98%.

NYSE:RYB opened at $4.25 on Friday. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RYB Education by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RYB Education in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RYB Education by 41.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RYB Education during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

