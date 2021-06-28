Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,464. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

