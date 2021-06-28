Zacks: Analysts Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post $85.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the highest is $99.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $32.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $349.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $407.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $416.54 million, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. 326,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,267. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.