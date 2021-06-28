Zacks: Analysts Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Post -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.94). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.71. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

