Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.99. 264,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,801. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.05.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $25,681,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,850,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

