Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report $568.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.48 million to $690.17 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $249.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. 32,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.