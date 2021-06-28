Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce sales of $80.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.40 million and the highest is $81.39 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $310.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

