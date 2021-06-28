Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.10 Million

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $45.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $43.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $182.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $188.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $195.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $2,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $748.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

