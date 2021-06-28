Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post sales of $657.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.72 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of H stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. 10,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.14. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

