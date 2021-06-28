Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.63 Million

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post sales of $657.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.72 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of H stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. 10,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.14. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.