Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.35. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.72. The company had a trading volume of 221,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,591. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

