Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.59. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 619%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

KWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 137,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.61. 55,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

