Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.93. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

