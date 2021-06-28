Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,557. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNFI traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.58.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

