Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.15. 21,002,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 534.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

