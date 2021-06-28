Zacks: Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.11. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 569.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.46. 2,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

