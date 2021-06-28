Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. 6,311,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704,271. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

