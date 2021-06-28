Zacks: Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $5,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.78. 603,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

