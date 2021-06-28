Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Mitek Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $829.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

