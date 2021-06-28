Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $542.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $566.50 million and the lowest is $518.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $460.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $140,919.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,535,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.52. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,715. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.10. Stepan has a 52 week low of $87.60 and a 52 week high of $139.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

