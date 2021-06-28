Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

