Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SARTF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $531.00.

SARTF opened at $474.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 0.56. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $550.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.95 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

