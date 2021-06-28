Zacks Investment Research Lowers Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

FIX has been the subject of several other research reports. FIX restated a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.42. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

