Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

VEC stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $576.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 5,244.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vectrus by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 55,717 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

