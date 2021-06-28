Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Buy

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

APLE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 166,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

