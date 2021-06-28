Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $107,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.