Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $32,553.71 and approximately $168.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00651972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039039 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.