Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $742,272.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,716 shares of company stock worth $10,999,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 14,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,642. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

