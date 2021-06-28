ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,914 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,628,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI opened at $53.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.91. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,829,426 shares of company stock worth $318,792,423. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

