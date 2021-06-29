$0.04 EPS Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

