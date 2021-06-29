$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,874,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 254,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 155,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Nokia by 93.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 80,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

