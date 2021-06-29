$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 51.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.