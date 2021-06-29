-$0.11 EPS Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,790. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,414,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,185,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

